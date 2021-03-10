Prudential PLC Buys 7,090 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,360,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after buying an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

