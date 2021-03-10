Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 27,750 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 113,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

