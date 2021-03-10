Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 3,258 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $429.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.