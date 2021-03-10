Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

