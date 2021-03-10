Prudential PLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238,017 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

