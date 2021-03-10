Prudential PLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.