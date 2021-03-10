Prudential PLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

