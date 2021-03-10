Prudential PLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VCR stock opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $300.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

