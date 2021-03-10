Prudential PLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

