Prudential PLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,540,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,731,000. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

