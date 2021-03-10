Prudential PLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 344,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

