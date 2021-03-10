Prudential PLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

