Prudential PLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.65 and a 200-day moving average of $531.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

