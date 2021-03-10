Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 458.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 398.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

