Prudential PLC Invests $1.87 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,313 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 782.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 314,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

