Prudential PLC Invests $2.73 Million in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

