Prudential PLC Invests $2.73 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

