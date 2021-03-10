Prudential PLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

