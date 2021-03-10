Prudential PLC Purchases 23,449 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

