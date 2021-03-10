Prudential PLC Purchases New Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23.

KC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

