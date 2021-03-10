Prudential PLC Sells 10,364 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

