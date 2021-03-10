Prudential PLC Sells 130,740 Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,740 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRIV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DRIV opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.