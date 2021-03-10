Prudential PLC Sells 13,671 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

