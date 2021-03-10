Prudential PLC Sells 22,800 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.24% of CSG Systems International worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $874,499 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

