Prudential PLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

