Prudential PLC Sells 36,152 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,152 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,592,380 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

