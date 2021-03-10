Prudential PLC Sells 362 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.86 and its 200 day moving average is $406.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

