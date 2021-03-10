Prudential PLC Sells 7,057 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

CPB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

