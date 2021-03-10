Prudential PLC Sells 751 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $166.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

