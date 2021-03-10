Prudential PLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $375.21 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $443.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.29.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

