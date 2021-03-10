Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 394,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,509,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,882,000 after buying an additional 339,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.