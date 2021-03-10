PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Up 7.3%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.84 and last traded at $127.55. Approximately 705,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 787,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.85.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

