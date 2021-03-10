Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 57,222 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.05% of JD.com worth $64,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

