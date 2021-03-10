Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.20% of Okta worth $66,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after buying an additional 229,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $226.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,400. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

