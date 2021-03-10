Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

