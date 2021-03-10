Public Mint Price Reaches $0.79 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $1.97 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

