Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Public Storage stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

