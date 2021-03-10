Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

