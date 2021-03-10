Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 3,077.8% in February

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 3,077.8% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

