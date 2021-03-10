pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $41.27

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 244.5% higher against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for about $41.27 or 0.00073372 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $389,429.30 and approximately $89,695.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.62 or 0.00506052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00074613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00548341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074951 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

