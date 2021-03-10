Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Up 11.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pulmonx traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $56.89. Approximately 342,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 161,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

