Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 109,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 169,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.