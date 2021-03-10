PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

