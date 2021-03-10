PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.