Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $6,855,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

