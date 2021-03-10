PumaPay One Day Volume Reaches $394,584.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. PumaPay has a market cap of $24.95 million and $394,584.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

