PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Cap of $24.43 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and approximately $230,664.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

