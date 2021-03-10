Pundi X 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $308.37 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $572.52 million and approximately $308.37 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038822 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

