Pundi X Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $555.44 million and $355.87 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.