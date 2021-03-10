Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.54. 114,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 88,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $323.17 million, a P/E ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

